Early voting in its final week

Early voting is in its final week ahead of the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The last day for early voting is Monday, Nov. 7.

Those interested in casting their ballots early have a few more opportunities to do so. Early voting at the Fayette County Board of Elections office, which is located at 135 S. Main St. in Washington Court House, will be available: today, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Monday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot this year is Saturday, Nov. 5, while the deadline for returning an absentee ballot by mail is Monday, Nov. 7. The ballot may be returned in person by 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

So far in Fayette County, 2,139 votes have been cast early, according to the Fayette County Board of Elections website.

– 1,147 votes have come by mail.

– 932 have taken place in office.

– 51 votes were cast via nursing home.

– Five votes have come from UOCAVA e-mail and three from UOCAVA mail. One vote was hand carried.

On the local ballot:

In Fayette County, there are three local unopposed individuals on the ballot.

Incumbent James D. Garland (Republican) is running for a four-year term as Fayette County Commissioner. Incumbent Brenda B. Mossbarger (Republican) is running for another four-year term as county auditor.

David Bender — currently the Probate/Juvenile Court Judge — is running unopposed for Fayette County Common Pleas Court Judge. The current Common Pleas Court Judge Steven Beathard’s final term will expire on Feb. 8, 2023. Beathard, a Republican, was first elected in 2004 to serve as Common Pleas Judge. He was reelected in 2010 and 2016.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine (Republican) is running for another term as governor against Democratic challenger Nan Whaley.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost (Republican) is running for another term as attorney general against Democratic challenger Jeffrey A. Crossman.

Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber (Republican) is running for another term as auditor against Democratic challenger Taylor Sappington.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose (Republican) is running for another term as secretary of state against Democratic challenger Chelsea Clark and an unaffiliated candidate, Terpsehore Tore Maras.

Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague (Republican) is running for another term as treasurer against Democratic challenger Scott Schertzer.

Jennifer Brunner (Democrat) and Sharon L. Kennedy (Republican) are running against each other for Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court.

Pat Fischer (Republican) and Terri Jamison (Democrat) are running against each other for Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court.

Pat DeWine (Republican) and Marilyn Zayas (Democrat) are running against each other for Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court.

Tim Ryan, a Democrat, is running for US Senator against JD Vance, a Republican.

Mike Carey, a Republican, is running for Representative to Congress (15th District) against Gary Josephson, a Democrat.

Garry Boone, a Democrat, and Shane Wilkin, a Republican, are running for State Senator (17th District).

Republican Bob Peterson is unopposed for State Representative (91st District).

Robin N. Piper, a Republican, is unopposed for Judge of the Court of Appeals (12th District).

Mike Powell, a Republican, is unopposed for Judge of the Court of Appeals (12th District).

Stay with the Record-Herald as we will have election results and much more next week.

Deadline to request an absentee ballot is this Saturday