Eastern Star officer installation held

Jefferson Chapter #300 of the Order of the Eastern Star held its annual “Installation of Officers” at a stated meeting on Oct. 18 at the Jeffersonville Masonic Lodge. Susie Mayer and Larry Mayer were installed as the Worthy Matron and Worthy Patron.

Other officers installed were Nicole Cook (Associate Matron), Dale Mayer (Associate Patron), Ruth Barlett (Secretary), Helen Henson (Treasurer), Roberta Evans (Conductress), Beth Babb (Associate Conductress), Larry Schriver (Chaplain), Danny Maxie (Marshal), Kathy Krol (Organist), Jennifer Hines (Adah), Jacqui Montgomery (Ruth), Cathy Templin (Esther), Mimi Garringer (Martha), Betty Hoppes (Electa), Kathy Schriver (Warder), and Kim Coil-Butler (Sentinel).

Cindy Chadwell (Past Grand Matron of the Grand Chapter of Ohio) from Grove City Chapter #502 served as Installing Officer. Milly Beth New (Past Matron of Waverly Chapter #99) served as Installing Marshal. The rest of the installing team included: Andy Shirr, Past Patron of Home City #258 (Installing Chaplain), Mark Hoppes, Past Patron of Jefferson #300 (Installing Warder), and Tally Pratt, Past Matron of Waverly #99 (Installing Sentinel).

Prior to the installation, Denise Gregory (Deputy Grand Matron of Districts 23 & 28) presented Cathy Templin with her 50-year pin. Templin has been an active member of Eastern Star throughout her 50 years as a member, and the Chapter was proud to recognize her and present her with Grand Honors.

Templin was initiated into Greenfield Chapter #497 on Oct. 2, 1972. In Greenfield, she served as Adah, Conductress, Associate Matron, Worthy Matron, and Secretary. She affiliated with Hillsboro Chapter # 441 on April 10, 1995, and she went through the line in Hillsboro. She then affiliated with Jefferson Chapter #300 on January 16, 2001. She held the following offices in Jefferson Chapter: Esther, Martha, Adah, Conductress, and Worthy Matron.

The Order of the Eastern Star is the largest fraternal organization in the world to which both men and women may belong. The organization was created in the United States in the early 19th century to allow women to join with their Masonic relatives in promoting the values and charitable purposes that are such an important part of the Masonic fraternity. The organization is open to women, 18 years of age or older, who are related to Masons in good standing. Male members of the order must be Masons in good standing.

For more information, please visit the OES Jefferson Chapter #300 Facebook page.

50-year member Cathy Templin (left) and Deputy Grand Matron Denise Gregory https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/11/web1_50-Year-Member-Cathy-Templin-and-Deputy-Grand-Matron-Denise-Gregory.jpg 50-year member Cathy Templin (left) and Deputy Grand Matron Denise Gregory Courtesy photos 2022-2023 Jefferson Chapter #300 Eastern Star Officers and Installing Officers. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/11/web1_2022-2023-Jefferson-Chapter-300-Eastern-Star-Officers-and-Installing-Officers.jpg 2022-2023 Jefferson Chapter #300 Eastern Star Officers and Installing Officers. Courtesy photos

