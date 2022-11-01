Dragons to face ‘Guns N’ Hoses’ this Saturday

The Fayette County Dragons Special Olympics flag football team is set to take on the Fayette County “Guns N’ Hoses” — a team made up of local first responders — this Saturday, Nov. 5.

The game is slated to begin at 6 p.m. and will take place at Gardner Park in Washington Court House. The Dragons will have a 50/50 drawing and concessions will be open with several options for the community to enjoy.

This is an annual game that is played between the two teams to help prepare the Dragons for the state tournament. The Dragons will travel to the state tournament in Canton at the Hall of Fame complex on Saturday, Nov. 12. They are going for their fourth state championship in a row, as the Dragons were state champions in 2018, 2019, and 2021. Due to Covid, there was not a state tournament in 2020.

The 2022 Fayette County Dragons flag football roster consists of William Burlile, Rodney Ison, Devin Ison, Jarad Kuhn, Miguel Molina, Dakota Oyer, Trevon Toppins, Timothy Runnels, Katelyn Runnels, Chris Runnels, Doug Sowders (Team Manager), Kyler Thornburg, Matthew Wilson, and Austin York.

The team is coached by Jake Hays, Marcus Pineda, and Nick Oyer.

The Fayette County Board of DD encourages the community to come out and support these local athletes and coaches as they prepare for another state championship run.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/11/web1_Fayette-County-Dragons-Logo.jpg