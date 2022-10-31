Celebrating Halloween for a good cause

Nate Laytart, a local 19-year-old, gives a special meaning to Halloween in Washington Court House.

Laytart is a graduate of Washington High School and has been decorating his parents’ house for Halloween for 12 years now.

He decorates the house, located on Washington Avenue, and the front yard with hundreds of different decorations, including lights, monsters, and huge 12-foot creatures that stand near the house as well.

“It usually takes me about a month and a half to set everything up and get all the decorations into place,” explained Laytart.

Next year, Laytart plans to open his own Haunted House for the community to enjoy. But instead of pocketing all of the proceeds from his project, he wishes to donate all of his earnings to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“My goal is to make a $10,000 donation to the hospital after next year’s Halloween,” he said.

He got the idea from a local, Brian Crooks, who has been decorating for Halloween all of his life, and started helping out with the “Skeletons for St. Jude” campaign, something that St. Jude does every Halloween.

“I saw that Brian was doing a donation for St. Jude and I wanted to do that as well to raise money for the kids and families in need,” said Laytart.

Laytart plans to use all of his savings for the project at hand, and when the time comes, he will be asking for sponsors to help bring the idea to life as well.

“Right now, the project is just a blueprint. I still have to talk to city officials about steps I need to take and what I need to do about obtaining the permits I will need too,” noted Laytart.

“I feel so grateful to have the opportunity to do this for such a good cause,” he continued. “Knowing the money will be going to kids in need makes it all worthwhile.”

Nate Laytart is the true definition of “small town, big heart” and sets a great example for kids and adults who want to do something powerful, but don’t quite know where to begin.

Laytart's decorations for this year's Halloween.