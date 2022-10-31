AAA: Gas prices decrease in Ohio

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is four cents lower this week at $3.618 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.618; Washington Court House Average: $3.641

Average price during the week of Oct. 24, 2022 $3.653

Average price during the week of Nov. 1, 2021 $3.183

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.749 Athens

$3.700 Chillicothe

$3.679 Columbiana

$3.693 East Liverpool

$3.602 Gallipolis

$3.577 Hillsboro

$3.490 Ironton

$3.764 Jackson

$3.484 Logan

$3.514 Marietta

$3.432 Portsmouth

$3.655 Steubenville

$3.670 Waverly

Trend Analysis:

The national average pump price continued its recent trend by dipping three cents over the past week to hit $3.76. Tepid domestic gas demand and shifting global oil prices are the main reasons. Today’s national average is three cents lower than a month ago and 36 cents more than a year ago.

According to data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand rose slightly from 8.68 million barrels per day to 8.93 million barrels per day last week, and total domestic gasoline stocks decreased from 209.4 million barrels to 207.9 million barrels. Although gasoline demand is up slightly, it remains nearly 400,000 barrels lower than this time last year. Fluctuating oil prices and low demand contributed to the national average prices moving downward.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by $1.18 to settle at $87.90. A lower dollar contributed to price increases earlier last week. However, market concerns about global crude demand, after China announced more COVID lockdowns, sent prices lower at the end of the week.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

