DeHart named VP, CFO of Merchants National Bank

HILLSBORO — Merchants National Bank announced that Jacob “Jake” DeHart will be joining the bank as a vice president and CFO. In addition to his CFO duties, DeHart will have responsibilities in the Audit and Compliance, Bank Security, Business Development, Credit Risk, and Facilities departments.

Having started his professional career as a team leader in the McDonald’s Corporation accounting department’s North American division, DeHart has progressively grown his financial oversight experience.

DeHart grew his passion for community banking as controller and then CFO for a Clinton County financial institution over the past 11 years. His efforts have extended to leadership roles with the Clinton County Chamber of Commerce as president and chairman and to numerous volunteer leadership roles with notable Clinton County organizations.

Graduating magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Kent State University and the Ohio Bankers League Bank Management School, DeHart has an Ohio roots connection that embodies the “Real Community Bank” approach of Merchants National Bank.

“I am excited to join Merchants National Bank, which is a local bank with strong local connections that prides itself on being a Real Community Bank,” said DeHart. “I have long admired the reputation of the bank and look forward to helping lead our efforts forward with strong financial oversight and efficient operations supporting our customer service staff and the many customers we serve.”

DeHart lives in Clarksville with his wife, Audrey, and two children, ages 13 and 9.

