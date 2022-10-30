Crash involving school buses on I-75 sends 8 to hospitals

WETHERINGTON, Ohio (AP) — A crash on an Ohio interstate involving three school buses transporting a high school football team sent eight people to local hospitals, but no serious injuries were reported, authorities said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on I-75 in West Chester Township shortly before 5:30 p.m. Friday. Troopers said the crash happened when the Northwest Local Schools buses carrying Colerain High School players to a Friday night game in Mason reached traffic that had stopped.

“The lead school bus stopped abruptly, which led to a chain reaction crash involving all three school buses and a Ford pickup truck,” troopers in Hamilton said in a release.

Police said seven of the eight people injured were students. Four were taken to Cincinnati Children’s Liberty Campus and four other people went to West Chester Hospital, officials said.

Colerain athletic director Matt Stoinoff said that the players and a coach were transported to hospitals “as a precautionary measure.”

Students who were not injured were transferred to other buses and taken to Mason, where the first-round playoff game was delayed an hour.