Board of DD renewal levy on ballot

On the general election ballot, the Fayette County Board of Developmental Disabilities (FCBDD) has a renewal levy, which Board of DD officials say is vital to continued support of local programs.

According to a sample ballot from the Fayette County Board of Elections, it is a renewal of a tax for the benefit of the county for the purpose of operation of programs and services by the FCBDD including acquisition, construction, renovation, financing, maintenance and operations and related purposes at a rate not exceeding one and one-half (1.5) mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to 15 cents for each $100 of valuation, for 10 years, commencing in 2023, first due in calendar year 2024.

Over 70 percent of the annual budget comes directly from such local tax levies. Since it’s a renewal levy, the FCBDD is asking for no new monies.

The FCBDD, a partner in the community for over 55 years, provides support to children, transitioning youth, and adults. FCBDD’s mission is to offer programs and coordinate available services so that the people they serve may realize their dreams and actively contribute to their community. The vision is to empower people to be the best version of themselves.

The FCBDD Administration office, The Caryl Center, is located on Robinson Road. This office houses the Service and Support Administration department, as well as the operations and business departments. The Starting Gate building on Leesburg Road houses two outstanding programs for the youngest Fayette County residents, including the Early Intervention and Fayette Progressive Preschool.

The Early Intervention (EI) team helps around 50 local families with children under the age of 3 who have delays or diagnosed medical conditions each year. This professional team includes a nurse, a developmental specialist, and speech, occupational and physical therapists. Starting intervention services at a very young age may reduce, or even prevent, the need for costly special help later, officials said.

Fayette Progressive Preschool partners with both public school districts to offer children—most with developmental delays, but also some of their typical pals—a fun yet structured preschool environment in which to learn and grow together. Fayette Progressive Preschool is licensed to serve up to 75 students. The program is a half day, four-day a week program, with AM and PM classes.

“Remember, these are the most crucial years of brain and social development,” said a statement from FCBDD.

Additional programs serve eligible Fayette County youth transitioning into adulthood and adults. Pre-employment services assist transitioning youth with preparing for employment opportunities, sharpening their interviewing and resume development skills and job exploration. The Employment Specialist assists as well with developing jobs in the community based upon the youth’s interests and talents.

The Service and Support Administration (SSA) Department assists adults through coordination of services. SSA services connect persons with disabilities and their families to services provided by the Fayette County Board of DD and other agencies and services in the community. This is accomplished by obtaining and sharing information, making referrals, service planning and authorizing payment for services. SSA case management services are offered to eligible children and adults starting at age 3.

Special Olympics are also a very big part of the FCBDD. The Fayette County Dragons have many accomplishments, including being the flag football champions for three consecutive years. The Special Olympics program gives athletes opportunities to improve their physical fitness, show their talents and demonstrate courage. The program provides year-round sports training and athletic competition based on age, gender, and ability. Participation can begin at age 8. The program currently offers basketball, bowling, cheerleading, flag football, track, unified softball, and coach pitch softball.

Purpose of levy is for operation of programs and services