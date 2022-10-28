Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Oct. 27

Cherokee L. Griffith, 29, Columbus, theft summons.

Rodney B. McCarty, 38, Bloomingburg, license forfeiture suspension, fictitious license plate.

Christopher E. Holt, 35, Springfield, Greenfield Police Department warrant, possession of drug abuse instruments (first-degree misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Oct. 26

Samantha J. Snively, 29, 835 Independence Court, bench warrant – bond violation.

Robert E. Penwell III, 41, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply (two counts).

James V. Green, 44, at large, bench warrant – failure to appear.