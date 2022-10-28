Fall is a great time to plant native trees and shrubs

Get your shovel out and consider planting a native tree or shrub this fall before the ground freezes. Fall planting gives the tree time to establish a root system before winter and your tree will be ready to grow come spring.

Nine volunteers, including the Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District staff, planted 54 native trees and shrubs at the new expansion at the Shaw Wetlands. Those participating included Don and Sara Creamer, David and Brigitte Hisey, Mike Helfrich, Elaine Crutcher, Kathy Salas, David Payne and Malcolm Miller.

Fayette Travel and Tourism provided the funds to purchase the trees, and the City of Washington Court House provided equipment to drill out the holes for the planting and the use of the water truck.

Native trees and shrubs that were planted included Bur, Swamp White and Shingle Oak, Sycamore, Black Cherry, Sweetgum, Common Buttonbush, Ninebark, Red Osier, Red Chokeberry, Spicebush and Serviceberry.

Thank you to all that contributed time and money to the Shaw Wetland Expansion project. Contact Brigitte Hisey, Fayette SWCD, for more information at 740-313-3212.

