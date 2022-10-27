Drug Take Back event this Saturday at Kroger

Kroger as part of Kroger Health and Cardinal Health will be working together again to host their annual drug take back events at more than 150 local pharmacy locations across the country, including in Washington Court House. These events will take place this Saturday, Oct. 29 — the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The Kroger location in Washington Court House is located at 548 Clinton Ave. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office will have a trailer at this location.

In recent years, the rate of U.S. adults taking prescription drugs has steadily increased, with the most recent data from the Health Policy Institute showing about 66% of U.S. adults are taking prescription drugs. With these increases in prescription drug usage, misuse of expired or unused medications is always a concern.

“Kroger Health is beyond excited to once again collaborate with Cardinal Health to provide anonymous, safe and convenient locations to safely dispose of any unused or expired prescription drugs,” said Steve Burson, health & wellness leader, Kroger’s Columbus Division. “This step is one we can all take to help strengthen our communities and help people live healthier lives.”

“At Cardinal Health, it’s always a priority for us to help lead the fight against prescription medication misuse,” said Jessie Cannon, vice president of community relations at Cardinal Health. “We are honored to work with like-minded organizations such as Kroger Health who are committed to improving the health of our communities and reducing prescription medication misuse. By providing centralized locations for community members to dispose of medication safely, we are helping keep our communities safe.”

The Drug Take Back event ladders up to Cardinal Health’s Generation Rx program, an evidence-informed prevention education program which offers age-appropriate resources to teach others about using medications safely. Generation Rx was founded at The Ohio State University College of Pharmacy and has been powered through a partnership with Cardinal Health since 2009.

In the central Ohio area, drug take back events are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Local law enforcement officers will be on site to accept unused, unwanted or expired pills, liquids, gels, over-the-counter (OTC) medications and patches just outside stores (no medications will be accepted inside stores).

In conjunction with the National Drug Take Back event on Saturday, Kroger Health and Cardinal Health will also be hosting a Wellness Pop-Up Fair at 55 W. Schrock Road in Westerville, Ohio. Kroger Health pharmacists and The Little Clinic will be providing flu and COVID vaccines, health screenings, educational resources about mental health, and the importance of proper medication disposal. There will be a children’s activity area with a coloring station and games centered around healthy eating and being active. Also, there will be a tailgate party sampling healthier alternatives of favorite tailgating foods.

Every day, Kroger Health pharmacists are available at store locations to educate customers about proper medication use and disposal. In-store pharmacies also offer naloxone – the life-saving medication that helps reverse opioid overdose – and free DisposeRx at-home disposal packets for customers with qualifying prescriptions.

During the events, Kroger Health pharmacy associates will distribute free reusable totes with DisposeRx at-home medication disposal packets, mental health resources and Generation Rx materials (note: quantities are limited).

Cardinal Health has joined Kroger Health in hosting drug take back events across the U.S. for several years. More than 115,000 pounds of unused prescription drugs have been collected for safe disposal during these events. To view the complete list of Kroger Health drug take back event locations across the country, visit Kroger.com.

The Kroger in Washington Court House is one of the many sites available this Saturday for the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/10/web1_thumbnail_IMG_1931.jpg The Kroger in Washington Court House is one of the many sites available this Saturday for the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Ryan Carter | Record-Herald photo