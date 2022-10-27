Annual veterans concert set for Nov. 6

WILMINGTON — The Unified Christian Men’s Chorus — comprised of men from Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties — will present their ninth-annual Veterans Day program at 3 p.m. Sunday, November 6 at the Wilmington Church of Christ, 909 W. Locust St.

The concert is free, and open to the public with no reservations needed, and they will honor all veterans, regardless of area of residence.

Special recognition will be given at this program for all who served in the U.S. military during the Vietnam era. Three different groups will be recognized.

All military men and women who were serving during the Vietnam Era, and those military men and women who were directly involved in the Vietnam theatre, will receive a commemorative hat.

They will also acknowledge those individuals from Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties who lost their lives in the Vietnam War, and recognize their families who are in attendance.

Organizers have done extensive research online, and also involved the Clinton, Fayette, and Highland Counties Veterans Service Commission to obtain names of those individuals.

In addition to the men’s chorus, a ladies’ quartet will be featured in this program. The concert features songs from eras of U.S. military involvement, from the Revolutionary War through the Vietnam era.

The event will also pay tribute to all first responders.

Come help make this a special day for all our veterans, especially those who served during the Vietnam era. This will be a great opportunity for families and friends to come and support those who served.

The main entrance and parking lot is at the back of the church building, which is handicapped accessible.

Veterans who served during the Vietnam Era, and those who were directly involved in the Vietnam theatre, will receive a commemorative hat. Courtesy photo