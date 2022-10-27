Halloween events in full swing

This Saturday, Oct. 29, Champions Grill at the Greens Golf Course will be hosting Trunk-or-Treat in partnership with Cruisers WCH and MM Distribution LLC. Champions is located at 703 Highland Ave. in Washington C.H.

Families can bring their children down to the golf course to visit the decorated cars to get a sweet treat from participating citizens from 2-4 p.m.

This event is perfect for all car, Jeep, truck, and motorcycle enthusiasts. There will be decorated golf carts to check out as well.

“Our intent for this event is to allow the kids of our community to enjoy a safe and controlled environment to trick-or-treat in at no cost,” explained Jason Mongold, managing member of Champions Grill. “Also, one of our main goals is to make the community aware that the property at The Greens Golf Course is open to the public and has a lot of versatility.”

After that, families can come back to Champions in their costumes for a Halloween party starting at 7 p.m.

There will be drink specials, door prizes, and live music by “Dumbfounded.”

Door prizes are being donated by MM Distribution, Champions Grill and Cruisers.

Mongold is asking anyone who would like to participate to RSVP to the restaurant. You can contact Champions at 740-335-4103.

The Rose Ave. Dream Center, located at 412 Rose Ave. in Washington C.H., is also hosting a Trunk-or-Treat this Friday at 6 p.m. Sugarcreek is providing a food truck for the event.

As previously reported, the City of Washington Court House will be hosting its city wide trick-or-treat today from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Village of Bloomingburg will hold its trick-or-treat today from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the Village of Jeffersonville from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and the Village of Milledgeville from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. as well.

The Village of New Holland’s trick-or-treat will follow on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“Drivers need to drive with caution on Beggar’s Night, especially in residential neighborhoods. Drivers need to slow down and pay attention to the street and pedestrians,” said Washington Court House City Manager Joe Denen. “Young kids need to be accompanied by an adult. Please don’t drop off your child in an unfamiliar neighborhood without walking with the child.”

The city encourages everyone to have a wonderful time and to stay safe along the way.

City trick-or-treat this evening, trunk-or-treat at golf course Sat.