Washington Fire Department reports

The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):

Oct 24 — 53 French Court

FD received a call to check for a natural gas leak. FD investigated and found natural gas leaking from a line that goes to an old boiler that is not being used anymore. FD advised the occupant of FD’s finding and to have repairs made. FD shut off the gas at the meter.

Oct 21 — 6724 White Oak Road

FD received a call for mutual aid with Bloomingburg FD (Station 400), for a building fire. FD provided Station 400 with water.

Oct 21 — 318 N North St

FD received a call for a lift assist with the Fayette County Life Squad

Oct 20 — 1225 Gregg St

FD received a call to first respond for the Fayette County Life Squad

Oct 20 — 12222 E Paint St

FD was called to first respond for the Fayette County Life Squad, for a person that had fallen in the front yard. FD arrived on scene and found a person lying face down in the front yard. Fayette County Life Squad arrived on scene and took over care of the patient.