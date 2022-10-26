Blue Lion Student-Run Credit Union to open in Nov.

Atomic Credit Union is excited to announce the opening of the Blue Lion Student-Run Credit Union. Washington Court House City Schools will officially open its student-run credit unions on Nov. 8 and Nov. 9.

Washington Court House City Schools Superintendent Dr. Tom Bailey said, “I am thrilled that Washington Court House City Schools and Atomic Credit Union are partnering in such a unique way. This is truly a win-win for both us and Atomic, but more importantly this is a huge win for our Blue Lion students.”

A real-world credit union is set up in the cafeteria and students operate the business. The following positions are filled by student volunteers: branch manager, tellers, member service representatives, a bookkeeper and a data entry specialist. The volunteers are accompanied by Atomic employees. All students can become a member and visit the Blue Lion Student-Run Credit Union on their designated days to make their weekly deposits.

Each student receives a register to track their savings, and students age 10 and older can receive an ATM card, and students age 13 and older are able to open their own checking account and receive a debit card. These students can begin learning smart saving and spending habits at an early age.

Dr. Bailey added, “I am super excited for the students to learn about saving and the self-restraint it takes to put money in the bank. It is so much easier to spend money than save. However, through these savings accounts offered by Atomic and the Blue Lion Student-Run Credit Union, the students can easily save money and see it grow while at school. Over the most recent years, we have seen the impact that the economy has played in affecting the community and the lives of the people who live here. When our youth learn about financial literacy, they are learning a skill that will allow them to be successful in life regardless of their income level. Financial literacy teaches the most basic concepts, such as personal finance management, budgeting, and investing.”

If you would like to learn more about the student-run credit union program, contact the director of financial education, Andy Eisnaugle, at 800-652-2328 ext. 1265, or visit the website at www.atomiccu.com. You can also open your student-run credit union online.

