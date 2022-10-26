SSCC staff selected to present at Quality Matters Connect Conference

Dr. Angel Mootispaw, director of instructional technology, and Cathy Zile, learning management system administrator from Southern State Community College, will be presenting at the annual Quality Matters (QM) Connect Conference — Nov. 8 in Tucson, Arizona.

Dr. Mootispaw and Ms. Zile submitted a proposal and were selected to present Templates, Quality, Assurance, and Shared Governance through Collaborative Leadership, which highlights how Southern State administrators and unionized faculty work together to develop and implement an online course template with twenty QM Specific Review Standards.

“I am honored to present at the Quality Matters Conference and to have the opportunity to help others who might be struggling with issues related to implementing quality assurance measures for online course retention,” said Dr. Mootispaw. “I am also looking forward to networking and sharing with others who know that quality in online learning matters.”

Quality Matters conferences bring together thought leaders, administrators, teachers, instructional designers, and educators from across the globe to deliver on the promise of online learning. From pre-conference workshops to the keynote address to dozens of breakout sessions, QM Conferences connect the online and blended learning community with the tools and resources they need to create quality learning environments and clear pathways to learner success.

Dr. Erika Goodwin, vice president of academic affairs at Southern State, commends the work of Dr. Mootispaw and Ms. Zile. “I am proud that Dr. Mootispaw and Ms. Zile are leaders and innovators of online teaching and learning not only on our campus but have been recognized nationally as experts as well,” she said. “They have done a wonderful job of raising the standards and awareness for good quality online course instruction for our faculty. They are invaluable members of our campus community.”

QM Events and Conferences Manager Beth Knapp also commented, “We are so grateful to Dr. Mootispaw and Ms. Zile for submitting a conference proposal. It is individuals like them that make a difference — that make QM conferences engaging and relevant.”

For more information, please visit https://www.qualitymatters.org/

Dr. Angel Mootispaw https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/10/web1_Angel_Mootispaw.jpg Dr. Angel Mootispaw Cathy Zile https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/10/web1_Cathy_Zile.jpg Cathy Zile