Honda meeting set for today

The public is invited to a special Jefferson Township Trustees meeting this evening concerning the establishment of Honda’s $3.5 billion joint-venture electric vehicle battery factory in Fayette County.

According to a public notice, the meeting is “for the purpose of entertaining the approval of documents and resolutions authorizing various agreements” between Jefferson Township and Honda Inc., and documents between Jefferson Township and the City of Washington Court House.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Jefferson Township offices, 28 S. Main St. in Jeffersonville.

Honda and LG Energy Solution recently confirmed that their combined investments of at least $4.2 billion will create a total of 2,527 new jobs in Ohio between the establishment of a new electric vehicle battery plant at the Mid-West Mega Commerce Center — east of Interstate 71 and near U.S. Route 35, near Jeffersonville — and the retooling of existing Honda plants in Union, Logan, and Shelby counties for electric vehicle production. The plant to be constructed in Jefferson Township will create 2,200 jobs, according to officials.

Fayette County’s mega-site offers more than 1,500 acres and is billed as the state’s “largest certified job ready site.”

Local officials are calling this a transformational economic development for Fayette County and surrounding areas.

Construction on the Fayette County battery plant is expected to begin in early 2023, with a goal of starting mass production of advanced lithium-ion battery modules by 2025.

“We do have a great success record over the last 40 years, locating our facilities and communities for our operations and we expect that this success will continue with the joint venture with LG Energy Solution in Fayette County. There’s a number of things that we were looking for,” Bob Nelson, executive vice president of American Honda Motor Co., Inc., told the Record-Herald recently. “Obviously, we needed a large piece of property that could fit our needs and have access to major transportation routes and resources. One of the predominant resources that is key is that we have the right workforce. We believe that we can get a good diverse hiring pool in the surrounding area, including Columbus, Dayton, and southern Ohio. All of those factors were key in determining to locate where we did. We think we have a strong position that will be able to attract a good quality workforce.”

