Cemetery tour deemed a success

The 2022 “History Comes Alive in the Washington Cemetery Tour” on Saturday, Oct. 15 was a tremendous success.

It was a beautiful fall evening for our participants to enjoy exciting stories of bygone days. The tour began at the Commission on Aging, where participants were able to witness a Civil War camp, learn about decorated serviceman James A. Ducey and then be sent off on their tour, after a departure speech give by Clarence Cooper himself. There were 17 stops at the Washington Cemetery and at one of those stops, the Judy Chapel, participants were able to tour the chapel.

We would like to thank the sponsors for the event: Fayette County Travel & Tourism/Stephanie Dunham, Kirkpatrick Funeral Home/Roger Kirkpatrick and Carriage Court Assisted Living. We would also like to extend our gratitude to TSC, Keith Eckles with Marquee Construction, Tony and Cathy Arnold and George Lane for providing trailers for the event. George Lane also provided the straw. Our drivers, Tim McCane, Tony and Cathy Arnold, Bruce Eggleton representing John Hinderer Ford, John Buyer and Kurt Semler. Volunteers Holly Cluxton, Bridget Leisure, Liz Leisure, Brittany Hott and Larissa Marcum.

A special thank you to all our presenters: members of the Henry Casey Camp-Robert Grim, Steven Powell, Kelly Hopkins, Charles Rose, Shawn Cox, Ray Fannin and Chris Grim. Washington High School students under the direction of David Penwell and Lisa Hoppes- Evie Wiseman, Maggie Gilmore, Toby Lovett, Kaylee Scott and Blake Walker. Fayette County Historical Society Board Members-Robert Russell, James Simpson and Jeff Garringer. Washington High School’s teacher/coach Louis Reid and retired teacher Paul LaRue. Carnegie Public Library- Jodi Noel and Dawn Roberts. Sheriff Vernon Stanforth and City Manager Joe Denen.

Thank you to Myckki Harkleroad for the availability of costumes from Costumes for All Occasions. Most importantly, thank you to Cheryl Stockwell with the Commission on Aging as well as Nancy Stillings and Chad Elliott at the Washington Cemetery. We will begin preparations for next year’s tour soon. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Beth McCane at Carriage Court Assisted Living 740-333-3434

Louis Reid, Washington Senior High teacher/coach, representing James “Tut” Jackson. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/10/web1_cemetery-2-new.jpg Louis Reid, Washington Senior High teacher/coach, representing James “Tut” Jackson. Courtesy photos Jeff Garringer, Fayette County Historical Society, representing James A. “Red” Ducey. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/10/web1_cemetery-3-new.jpg Jeff Garringer, Fayette County Historical Society, representing James A. “Red” Ducey. Courtesy photos Sheriff Vernon Stanforth representing Harry Daugherty. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/10/web1_cemetery-4-new.jpg Sheriff Vernon Stanforth representing Harry Daugherty. Courtesy photos Joe Denen, City Manager, speaking in the Judy Chapel. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/10/web1_cemetery-5new.jpg Joe Denen, City Manager, speaking in the Judy Chapel. Courtesy photos The group leaving the Commission on Aging at the “History Comes Alive in the Washington Cemetery Tour.” https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/10/web1_cemetery-6-new.jpg The group leaving the Commission on Aging at the “History Comes Alive in the Washington Cemetery Tour.” Courtesy photos James Simpson, Fayette County Historical Society, representing B.E. Kelley. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/10/web1_cemetery-1-new.jpg James Simpson, Fayette County Historical Society, representing B.E. Kelley. Courtesy photos