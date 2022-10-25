Nick Epifano was on hand at Gardner Park Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 at the Miami Trace vs Washington football game and at halftime, he donated a total of $3,000 ($1,500 to both schools; $500 to each school’s band boosters, athletic boosters and scholarship fund). (l-r); Kelly Steele, Miami Trace Band Booster treasurer, Jada Kitchen, Miami Trace Athletic Booster Secretary, Kim Pittser, Miami Trace Local School District Superintendent; Epifano; Dr. Tom Bailey, Washington City Schools Superintendent and Greg Phipps, Washington High School Athletic Director. Each school received a $500 check from Mr. Epifano, owner and operator of McDonald’s of Fayette County and Jamestown, with one each to the athletic boosters, band boosters and the school for scholarships.

