Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Oct. 23

Underage Possession & Consumption of Alcohol/Possession of Drugs: At 4:09 p.m. while on a traffic stop, officers made contact with Timothy Wiseman, of Rawling Street. Officers located an open can of Twisted Tea, an alcoholic drink, in Wiseman’s possession. Officers also located marijuana. Charges were filed.

Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: At 4:32 p.m. after being dispatched to a suspicious person call, officers made contact with Zachary Burgess, of Rawling Street. While speaking with Burgess, an officer observed a syringe sticking out of the front pocket of a bag Burgess was carrying. A cut straw with white powder was also located. Charges were filed.

Oct. 21

Theft/Vandalism: At 9:50 a.m., officers responded to Court House Manor in reference to the catalytic converter being cut off a van. A report was taken.

Theft: At 6:40 p.m., officers responded to Walmart in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, contact was made with loss prevention, which showed officers video of Yuma Phillips stealing merchandise. Officers clerked warrants for Phillips and made with contact with him at his residence, and he was taken into custody.

Assault: At 11:59 p.m., officers responded to Independence Court in reference to an assault. The victim advised she was assaulted by three known females. Contact was made with one of the females involved who was later arrested and transported to jail.

Oct. 20

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: At 7:51 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on East Market Street near Delaware Street. During the stop, K-9 “Edox” was utilized and positively indicated on the vehicle. During a search, drug paraphernalia was located. The defendant was arrested and transported to jail.