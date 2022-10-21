Fayette Christian first responder event a success

Fayette Christian School (FCS) honored the first responders of Fayette County on Wednesday with a meal and a short program.

During this busy season of harvest around the county, FCS decided to invite the community’s first responders to the school to show their appreciation for the sacrifice and tireless effort of all who serve the community and keep it safe. The school’s gymnasium was decorated with signs, balloons, and hand-made cards with messages thanking these men and women.

Members of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Washington Police Department, Washington Fire Department, Fayette County EMS, Jefferson Township Fire and Rescue, and even the Ohio Army National Guard, among others, joined in for a celebration of service.

“As a school which has served this community for nearly 50 years, we at FCS recognize the value of connecting with our community partners. The men and women who faithfully serve as first responders are vital to the safety and well-being of our students and their families. We teach our students that the greatest love we can show is to serve others. These men and women represented here are examples of that service and deserve our respect and appreciation,” said FCS Principal Pastor Rick Melvin.

The first responders were treated to a lunch of enchiladas, taco salad, chicken tortilla soup, fruit and desserts donated by Rachel Conn, of Rachel’s House Catering. The meal was served by members of our FCS Parent-Teacher Fellowship (PTF) as well as Nancy McClish. FCS PTF supports many of the school’s activities throughout the school year.

The program included a musical tribute (“America the Beautiful”) by the FCS Violin Ensemble. Melvin shared with the group about the mission of FCS and how it partners with parents to provide quality Christian education to the community. Ryan Zimmerman, one of the school’s parents, was the keynote speaker and shared how first responders were instrumental in saving his life when he suffered a stroke in 2021.

There was also a free drawing for the first responders awarding more than $300 in gift cards from area restaurants (donated by FCS PTF) and a travel voucher for Fayette Travel (worth $200).

The program concluded with opportunities for the students and staff to tour the various vehicles and see the equipment that is used to save lives.

Rachel Conn and Nancy McClish serve food to the first responders who took time to visit the school on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. FCS Preschool students posed in front of a fire engine from the Washington Fire Department during the event on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.