Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Oct. 21

Donald J. Jordan, 31, 678 Robinson Road Lot 42, no operator’s license.

Oct. 20

Jimmy D. Conger, 64, 726 S. North St., theft.

Matthew A. Massie, 42, 900 E. Paint St., expired registration.

Dustin L. Waits, 38, Mt. Sterling, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Betsy J. Pauley, 43, Orient, tampering with evidence (fifth-degree felony).

Oct. 19

Ja’nay G. Graham, 34, Circleville, non-compliance suspension, expired registration.

Juvenile, 17, Washington C.H., failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Oct. 18

Tamara L. Kneece, 26, 309 S. North St., failure to assure clear distance ahead.