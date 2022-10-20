Washington Fire Department reports

The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):

Oct 20 — 99 Summit Lane

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a commercial fire alarm. FD did not find any smoke or fire and noted no evacuation at the time of arrival. FD confirmed the alarm at the enunciator panel and noted the alarm was reading, “alarm disabled”. FD had no contact with the occupant of the unit and found no problem/issue after making entry. After checking another enunciator station, FD noted a second alarm in a separate unit with the same notification. After repeated attempts, FD was able to make contact with the occupant of the second unit and confirmed everyone was okay and there was no problem. FD requested facility personnel/responders to be advised.

Oct 19 — 941 W Oak St

Received station tone reporting a small fire in the yard, requesting assistance with extinguishment. FD noted a moderate black smoke column and reduced visibility from smoke crossing the roadway prior to arrival. FD found a vehicle fully involved and attached to a tow truck at the time of arrival. Initially, FD was unable to determine if multiple vehicles were involved or not. FD investigation determined only a single vehicle in the storage yard was involved in the incident and unintentionally resulted from being prepped for demolition when the fire occurred.

Oct 19 — 309 W Oak St

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office while out on an active incident reporting officers from the Washington Police Department were requesting a truck for an attempted burn. FD did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arrival. FD was directed to a smoldering cooking fire left by an unknown person. FD confirmed the fire was out and there was no extension.

Oct 12 — 2548 Wildwood Road

FD was called for a loader on fire in a field. FD arrived on scene and talked to the loader operator, he advised FD that the fire was out, and he wanted FD to put some water on it to make sure it was out. FD made their way back into the area where the loader was and found no fire at that time. FD put some water on the area of the loader that had been on fire. FD made sure that all the fire was out, and that the loader was cool before returning to the station.