‘Hope for the Holidays’ set for Nov. 17

Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County invites the community to remember and celebrate their loved ones at Hope for the Holidays, a holiday grief support program, on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6:30 pm, at the Harvest Life Worship Center (1003 N. North St., Washington Court House).

For those experiencing their first holiday season following the loss of a loved one, the emotions of the holidays can be overwhelming. Hope for the Holidays provides the opportunity for those who are grieving to honor and remember their loved ones.

The program is open to any member of the community who is experiencing grief.

“The holidays can be particularly challenging for those who are grieving and trigger memories and longings for the past,” said Michelle Kessler, bereavement coordinator at Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County. “We are honored and privileged to host the Hope for the Holidays program to all members of our community to remember and honor loved ones this holiday season.”

Hope for the Holidays is available from Pathways of Hope Grief Counseling Centers, a grief and bereavement service of Ohio’s Hospice. The event is free of charge thanks to the generosity of the community.

Because of limited seating, reservations are required and will be accepted until Nov. 10 or until capacity is reached, whichever comes first. To make reservations, call 937-382-5400. When making reservations, please indicate the number of attendees. To register online, visit: https://www.hospiceoffayettecounty.org/event/2022-hope-for-the-holidays/

Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County, an affiliate of Ohio’s Hospice, was founded in 1987 as a community hospice to affirm life and provide comfort, symptom management and support in physical, mental and spiritual aspects when there is a life-limiting illness.

Committed to respecting and empowering individuals so they remain active in their decision-making and personal choices, Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County earned accreditation from The Joint Commission in 2014. It was selected in 2016, 2017 and 2020 for the prestigious Hospice Honors program of HEALTHCAREfirst and Deyta Analytics, recognizing hospices providing the highest level of quality as measured from the caregiver’s point of view.

Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County invites community to grief program