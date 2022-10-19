Wilmington College Theatre set to open new season

WILMINGTON — Wilmington College Theatre is opening its 2022-23 season with the production of the fall musical, “Urinetown”, in mid-November and a new and easy method for securing tickets.

Contacting the Theatre Box Office to make reservations is no longer needed as theatre patrons can order tickets — and specify their seats — through online ticketing at wc.booktix.com.

The ease of purchase features simply setting up a password-activated account on the website and selecting Wilmington College Theatre’s “Urinetown” from available shows, the show date, the number of tickets desired and specific seats. Tickets are $17 and can be paid for using a major credit card.

Those ordering tickets will receive their tickets by email, which will be scanned as a paper ticket or on one’s phone when entering the theatre. Also, patrons can request that their tickets are held at the theatre’s will-call window.

The website for ordering tickets will open Nov. 1.

Anyone wishing assistance with the ticketing system can contact the Theatre Box Office on weekdays, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m., at 937-481-2267.

The new system does not accommodate ticket exchanges, refunds or returns once orders are placed.

WC Theatre will present “Urinetown, the Musical” Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 17, 18 and 19, at 7:30 p.m. in Hugh G. Heiland Theatre.

“Urinetown” is a musical satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, environmental collapse, privatization of natural resources, bureaucracy, municipal politics — and musical theatre itself! Hilariously funny and touchingly honest, Urinetown provides a fresh perspective on one of America’s greatest art forms.

In a Gotham-like city, a 20-year drought has led to a water shortage and a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities, regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity’s most basic needs. Rising up from the people, a hero decides that he’s had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom.

Along the way, he learns to listen to his heart as he falls for the daughter of the monopolizing tycoon.