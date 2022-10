Join the Terry family as they celebrate and honor their parents, Mr. and Mrs. Fulton and Bertha Terry.

An open house will be held Saturday, Oct. 22 from 2-4 p.m. at Fayette County Commission on Aging, located at 1179 S. Elm St. in Washington Court House. Feel free to stop by anytime between 2-4 p.m.

Fulton and Bertha are excited to see everyone!

Fulton and Bertha Terry https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/10/web1_Papa-and-Granny-Photo.jpg Fulton and Bertha Terry Courtesy photo