Local Farm Bureau wins national award

The Fayette County Farm Bureau was recently honored with an American Farm Bureau County Activity of Excellence Award.

These awards celebrate unique, local, volunteer-driven programs that serve as models of innovation for local program development. The winning counties, including 14 from Ohio, receive a stipend to fund their participation in the American Farm Bureau CAE Showcase at the 2023 American Farm Bureau Annual Convention & Trade Show happening Jan. 6-11, in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

AFBF received more than 143 entries across all membership categories, with only 24 activities nationwide being selected to present at the convention.

Fayette County’s winning program was “Storytime with a Farmer.”

Helping children learn where food comes from and who grows it was the goal of Fayette County Farm Bureau’s Storytime with a Farmer program. Having farmers read books about agriculture to children at an elementary school, library, and online was a highly effective way to build awareness and understanding of the industry, according to farm bureau officials.

To help promote the program, a farmer was recorded reading a book about farm equipment from his tractor. This video was shared on YouTube and uploaded to the library website and social media allowing an even broader audience to be reached. A variety of accurate agriculture books were donated to each classroom and library, and special activities and mementos were provided for the children.

Representing Fayette County at the annual convention and trade show will be: organization director Ashley Rose, Kameron Rinehart, Lisa and Bob Peterson, and Zach Sollars. While on this trip they will get to discuss and explain how this program has better helped their community. They also look forward to hearing and learning about other national winning programs.

“Once again, Ohio has more CAE winners than any other state,” said Melinda Witten, Ohio Farm Bureau senior director, leadership development. “We are thrilled to see 14 counties recognized by the American Farm Bureau, and we are proud of what each county Farm Bureau across the state does to not only be an integral part of their community, but make it even stronger through these programs.”

State Senator Bob Peterson speaks to local children at the library. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/10/web1_BobPeterson.jpg State Senator Bob Peterson speaks to local children at the library. Courtesy photos To help promote the “Storytime with a Farmer” program, a farmer was recorded reading a book about farm equipment from his tractor. This video was shared on YouTube and uploaded to the library website and social media allowing an even broader audience to be reached. Zach Sollars is pictured in this photo. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/10/web1_ZachSollars.jpg To help promote the “Storytime with a Farmer” program, a farmer was recorded reading a book about farm equipment from his tractor. This video was shared on YouTube and uploaded to the library website and social media allowing an even broader audience to be reached. Zach Sollars is pictured in this photo. Courtesy photos

