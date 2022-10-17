Gas prices drop in south central Ohio

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is eight cents lower this week at $3.765 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.765; Washington Court House Average: $3.892

Average price during the week of Oct. 10, 2022 $3.845

Average price during the week of Oct. 18, 2021 $3.260

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.899 Athens

$3.891 Chillicothe

$3.686 Columbiana

$3.849 East Liverpool

$3.667 Gallipolis

$3.807 Hillsboro

$3.656 Ironton

$3.882 Jackson

$3.713 Logan

$3.676 Marietta

$3.515 Portsmouth

$3.848 Steubenville

$3.733 Waverly

Trend Analysis:

The national average pump price for a gallon of gas decreased three cents over the past week to hit $3.88. Lower gasoline demand, amid increasing supply and fluctuating oil prices, has contributed to the national average moving downward. Today’s national average is 20 cents higher than a month ago and 56 cents more than a year ago.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by $3.50 to settle at $85.61. Concerns regarding a possible global economic recession led to a drop in the price of crude which helped to minimize pump price increases last week. Additionally, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported total commercial crude inventories increased by 9.9 million barrels to 439.1 million barrels.

Meanwhile, domestic gasoline demand decreased as fewer drivers fueled up in the first half of October. According to EIA, gas demand decreased nationally from 9.47 million barrels per day to 8.28 million barrels per day, and total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 2 million barrels to 209.5 million barrels.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

