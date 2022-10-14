Murder trial set to begin Tuesday

The trial for the Washington C.H. man accused of the aggravated murder of 38-year-old Annette Lowery and her unborn child is scheduled to begin Tuesday morning in Fayette County Common Pleas Court.

Jeremy B. Cottrell, 37, was indicted by a Fayette County grand jury in March on aggravated murder and murder charges, as well as kidnapping, aggravated burglary, and trespass in a habitation. The indictment accuses Cottrell of causing the death of Lowery on March 3, as well as the “unlawful termination of Annette Lowery’s pregnancy.”

Lowery’s body was found the morning of March 3 in a room at the City Motel after she was allegedly stabbed to death. Cottrell and Lowery, also of Washington C.H., had been staying at the motel, located at 1524 Washington Ave., for at least a couple of days, according to Washington Police Department Chief Jeff Funari.

Lowery’s body was found when a motel staff member came to the room to inform the two that it was the motel’s check-out time. By that time, Cottrell had already left the motel.

According to Funari, police received a call from the City Motel, 1524 Washington Ave., at 11:23 a.m. March 3.

The Washington Police Department informed the Highland County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) to be on the lookout for the driver of a 2005 white Chevrolet Impala, according to HCSO Chief Deputy Brandon Stratton. The HCSO put the BOLO out on the radio, a member of the Brushcreek Volunteer Fire Department in Highland County heard the radio call, then spotted the vehicle at the back of the Hillsboro Walmart near the service center.

Cottrell was later found near Greenfield and surrendered to authorities.

The trial is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.

