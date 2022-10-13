St. Colman choir to present Mozart’s ‘Requiem’

Editor’s Note: The following article was written by Craig Jaynes, the music director at St. Colman of Cloyne.

On Sunday, Nov. 6 at 3 p.m., the Choir of St. Colman of Cloyne in Washington Court House, with friends, soloists and chamber orchestra, will present one of the most famous and, rightfully, beloved works in the entire choral repertoire: W. A. Mozart’s “Requiem.”

The St. Colman choir staged this work for the first time in 2017. It was our first of such proportions. The presentation had such a positive impact on members of Saint Colman’s Choir they asked to sing it again for our first “post-COVID recovery” program. I could hardly say no.

We hope you and many others will join us for this event.

The second program in our “Concerts in a Country Church” is next spring. On April 23, 2023 at 3 p.m., I will be joined by Dave Coleman, trumpeter, in a program of music for organ and trumpet (and we may even be able to add harpsichord to the mix). Dave has been playing trumpet with us in a variety of presentations (such as the Mozart) throughout a large portion of my tenure (now in its 18th year) at St. Colman. He is easily one of the finest and artistically gifted players I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with and we are both looking forward to a program that will be entertaining, interesting and stunning.

As in the past, we work to keep the “ticket purchasing” process easy on you and ourselves. Please note that you can save a quick $5 by getting a season pass for the two programs.

We do not issue paper tickets but reserve space for you in the preferred seating area of the church (closest to the performers; there are no acoustically bad seats in St. Colman).

You may reserve space by a simple phone call; send us a check, and show up for the concerts. You may download the ticket order form, fill it out, include your check and mail all to the church.

When arriving at the church, you simply check in at the ticket table, get a copy of the program and will be directed to the preferred area. (There are no individually assigned seats.)

You may call me directly at 937-675-7055. If you get the answering device please leave your name and phone number and best time to call back.

Non-reserved seating can be purchased at the door for each concert as well. Individual concerts (no season pass) are $20 for Mozart and $10 for Spring 2023.

I hope you are as pleased and excited about the renewed presence of live, classic, musical performance as we are and have not forgotten the regenerative effect it can for us all.

St. Colman Catholic Church is located at 219 S. North St. in Washington Court House.