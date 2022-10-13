Greenfield has another new downtown business

There’s a new business in downtown Greenfield and Tuesday it was welcomed to the village with a grand opening celebration.

Kayla Shoemaker, owner of Adelyn Rose Creations, started the business in her home more than a year ago, and recently has opened a storefront in downtown Greenfield at 309 Jefferson St.

Shoemaker said the business was inspired by her daughter, after whom it is named.

“My brand started out because of my daughter’s crafting,” Shoemaker said. “She is very talented with arts and jewelry and she got me into crafting and making my own products. Her middle name is Adelyn Rose so the business has taken her name in honor of how I started my business journey.”

She said Adelyn Rose Creations is “a brand about creating fun and new pieces.” The store offers unique items that can’t be found anywhere else. Nearly everything in the store is handmade and includes car fresheners, clothing, cups, jewelry and more.

The store’s hours will be posted weekly as Shoemaker said she still has many events booked this year over her weekends, but you can check the store’s Facebook page for the hours for the week and they will also be posted in the store window.

The best way to connect with Adelyn Rose Creations is through Facebook, by email at [email protected], or the store the phone at 937-803-0112.

“I do what I do because I love to make custom orders that mean something to someone that you can’t find in box stores, and get a personal connection with my shoppers,” Shoemaker said. “I am a mom of two and my business is growing in my hometown. I’m so happy to have a brick-and-mortar store here in Greenfield.”

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the village of Greenfield.

Pictured Tuesday at Adelyn Rose Creation’s grand opening are (l-r) Susan Howland with the village, city manager Todd Wilkin, council member Brenda Losey, Saxen Wilkin, owner Kayla Shoemaker, city council member Phil Clyburn, Ryan Shoemaker and council member Cory Taylor. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/10/web1_Greenfield.jpg Pictured Tuesday at Adelyn Rose Creation’s grand opening are (l-r) Susan Howland with the village, city manager Todd Wilkin, council member Brenda Losey, Saxen Wilkin, owner Kayla Shoemaker, city council member Phil Clyburn, Ryan Shoemaker and council member Cory Taylor. Courtesy photo

Adelyn Rose Creations moves from home to storefront