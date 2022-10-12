Honoring first responders

On Wednesday, Oct. 19, Fayette Christian School will host a “First Responder Appreciation Day” to honor the many first responders who faithfully and tirelessly serve our community to keep us safe.

The event begins with a complimentary lunch for all first responders catered by Rachel Conn. Lunch will be served in the school gymnasium from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Lunch will be followed with a program that includes free drawings for gift cards and a travel package donated by Fayette Travel, gifts from the students to the first responders, and a special message from an FCS parent, Ryan Zimmerman.

Following the program, students will have opportunities to venture outside to see the various vehicles and other equipment that the first responders use in their work.

Fayette Christian School is located at 1315 Dayton Ave. in Washington Court House. Questions are directed to the office at Fayette Christian at 740-335-7262.

A group of Fayette Christian School students visited the Washington Fire Department recently and presented them with a banner, thanking them for their service. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/10/web1_First-Responder-Banner.jpg A group of Fayette Christian School students visited the Washington Fire Department recently and presented them with a banner, thanking them for their service. Courtesy photo

