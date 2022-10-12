Schlichter charged with drug possession

Art Schlichter, former Ohio State quarterback and Fayette County native, is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Franklin County Municipal Court on one count of fifth-degree felony drug possession.

According to WSYX ABC 6 out of Columbus, while responding to a report of an overdose, Schlichter, 62, was found unresponsive by police at a Hampton Inn in Hilliard, Ohio on June 6. Hilliard Police Department officers reportedly administered Narcan before transporting Schlichter, of Washington Court House, to the hospital.

WSYX ABC 6 reported that a test of the substance found in his room came back as cocaine, according to court documents.

Schlichter has an extensive criminal history. He was released from prison on parole in 2021 after serving nine years for charges of federal fraud.

The Bloomingburg native and Miami Trace High School graduate starred for the Buckeyes from 1978-81 and was selected as the fourth overall pick in the 1981 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Colts.

