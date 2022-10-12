Washington Fire Department reports

The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):

Oct. 10 — 28941 Creighton Road

FD received call from station 600 requesting mutual aid of a tanker and manpower for a barn fire.

Oct. 9 — 601 E Temple St

FD received a call for a vehicle accident. FD arrived on scene and found three vehicles that had been involved in an accident, and all drivers were out of the vehicles but one. The police had the road shut down on arrival and the life squad members were looking at the driver that was still in his vehicle. FD checked all vehicles for any fluid leaks and swept up the glass that was on the roadway. FD remained on scene until they were not needed any more.

Oct. 9 — Washington Ave

FD received a call for an accident involving multiple motorcycles. FD arrived on scene and found three motorcycles with one on its side on the road. All riders were talking with the police and checked by a member of the FCLS. FD helped to remove a motorcycle from the roadway. FD returned to the station.

Oct. 9 — 500 BLK Highland Ave

FD received a call for a vehicle accident with injuries. FD arrived on scene and found motorcycle lying on its side on the road. The police and squad members were off the roadway talking to the driver of the motorcycle. FD put oil dry on some fluids that were on the road from the motorcycle and were on standby until the motorcycle was removed from the road.

Oct. 3 — 2174 SR 41 NE

Received call from the property owner advising of hitting an underground gas line while trenching in field tile. FD found all occupants out and away from the equipment, all equipment shut down and an audible whistle at the time of arrival. FD noted a strong odor of natural gas, established a safe area and requested Center Point Energy to be dispatched. FD was unable to visually inspect the damaged line as it was still buried approximately three feet underground. FD requested additional resources to control traffic and stood.by. FD turned control of the scene over to personnel from Center Point Energy and was released.

Sept. 30 — 4 Commercial Ave

Received call reporting an unattended campfire. FD found light smoke conditions with visible fire coming from a make-shift encampment at the time of arrival. FD was unable to locate any occupant(s) and extinguished the fire.

Sept. 27 — 813 Clinton Ave

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a residential fire alarm activation, smoke and heat. FD did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arrival. FD was informed by the occupant there was no problem, the detector had been accidentally knocked down.