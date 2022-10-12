Grace UMC donates to fire department

To start Fire Prevention Week on Sunday, Grace United Methodist Church collected donations from church members to bless Washington Fire Department and Fayette County Box 65, managed out of the Washington Court House Fire Department, with cookies, chips, crackers and other goodies. Church members signed a card which was also presented to Washington Fire Department Chief Tim Downing. Pictured from left to right are: Cali Kirkpatrick, Chief Tim Downing, Pastor Matt Brookes, Lt. Brian W. Crooks of Box 65, firefighter J. Langley, and Dylan Ely.

