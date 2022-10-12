Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Oct. 12

Cassandra L. Cottrell, 29, 703 Broadway St., bench warrant – failure to comply (two counts).

Oct. 11

Danniel L. Minshall, 25, 803 S. Hinde St., obstructing official business, Greene County bench warrant – failure to appear (two counts).

Oct. 10

Melody Schrader, 42, 2772 Snowhill Road, theft.

Jordan D. Hale, 35, at large, possession of drug abuse instruments (second-degree misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia.