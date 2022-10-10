Cemetery tour set for this Saturday

The fourth-annual Washington Cemetery Tour will be held on Sat., Oct. 15.

Beth McCane, lifestyle specialist with Carriage Court of Washington Court House, recently spoke with the Record-Herald about the event.

“This is not a scary event and is very kid-friendly,” she said. “I think a lot of people in the past were thinking this was something we were going to make Halloween related but is very much so about the history of Washington Court House.”

Guests can meet at the Fayette County Commission on Aging, located at 1179 S. Elm St.

Hayrides will depart from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. that evening but while guests wait, they can enjoy drinks and snacks while learning a little bit about what the Commission’s function and responsibilities.

“There will also be a Civil War camp set up there that people can enjoy while waiting as well,” added McCane.

“The hayrides will depart from the Commission on Aging and head for Washington Cemetery. Once the guests arrive at the cemetery, there will be 17 stops,” explained McCane. “The individuals at the cemetery will tell a little bit about the person at each of those stops and will also be dressed up as the person being discussed.”

Attendees to the event will then have the chance to stretch their legs while touring the inside of the Judy Chapel.

McCane explained that there would be many members of the community participating in the tour.

“We will have members from the Fayette County Historical Society, students from Washington High School, Joe Denen, our city manager, as well as Vernon Stanforth, our county sheriff. We also have several people from Carnegie Library participating along with members from the Henry Casey Camp that will be dressed up in their military uniforms.”

Pre-sale tickets will be $8 and tickets purchased on the night of the event will be $10. Children 5 and under will not be charged admission.

All proceeds from this event will benefit the Fayette County Historical Society. People who plan to attend can RSVP for tickets to McCane at 740-333-3434 or Stephanie Dunham at 800-479-7797.

Community event is kid-friendly, focused on city’s history