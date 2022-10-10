Trick-or-Treat Shop Hop ‘a great success’

Main Street Fayette’s Downtown Trick-Or-Treat Shop Hop on Saturday was a success.

This event is one of the many that MSF has planned for the community.

Mckenna Brown, MSF president/director, was extremely pleased with the turnout for the event in downtown Washington Court House. “This event was a great success and the community turnout was phenomenal,” she said.

Families dressed up in their intricate costumes and visited local businesses that provided information, treats, and goodies to the children to kick off this month’s Halloween festivities.

Attendees also had the opportunity to stop by the fire house for the annual Fire Department Open House. There, families could explore fire trucks, take tours of the building, meet firefighters, and more.

“This event was a huge success because of the efforts of the downtown businesses participating and the Washington Court House Fire Department hosting their open house in conjunction with this event,” said Brown. “The open house gave families a fun and safe experience as well as great learning opportunities.”

Brown also had some special mentions to go out after the event.

“I want to thank the fire department for working with Main Street Fayette in providing a great event for the community to attend. Also, a special thank you to the police department for having extra patrol out during this event to promote child safety downtown.”

If you missed this event, MSF has two more events planned for the community this year. The Kick Off the Holidays Shop Hop on Nov. 11 and 12, and the Downtown LIVE Christmas event on Dec. 10.

The city’s trick-or-treat will be held on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 6-8 p.m. as well.

Lilah Brown is holding Novalee Brown for a picture outside of the bounce house at Saturday's Trick-or-Treat Shop Hop. Cael Fluent practices shooting windows with the water hose with the help of a local firefighter. Local children visit Salty Broads Patio for a sweet treat. Surge Employees hand out candy at the event while telling people about their business. Braylon Copas dresses up as a cowboy for the local shop hop event.