100 years of Fire Prevention Week celebrated

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio –The Division of State Fire Marshal and the National Fire Protection Association are partnering to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 9-15. This year’s campaign, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape” works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.

“Fire burns dangerously fast. Families may have as little as two minutes to safely escape a home fire from the time the smoke alarm sounds. The ability to get out of a home during a fire depends on early warning from smoke alarms and advance planning,” said State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon.

SFM’s Fire Prevention Bureau shares these key home fire escape planning tips:

Make sure your plan meets the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

Smoke alarms should be installed inside every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every level of your home. When available, smoke alarms should be interconnected so when one sounds, they all sound.

Know at least two ways out of every room, if possible. Make sure all doors and windows open easily.

Have an outside meeting place a safe distance from your home where everyone should meet.

Practice your home fire drill at least twice a year with everyone in the household, including guests. Practice at least once during the day and at night.

“It’s very important for everyone to plan and practice a home fire escape so they know what to do when the smoke alarm sounds,” said Fire Prevention Bureau Chief Ken Klouda. “Young children, older adults, and people with disabilities may need assistance to get out safely. Make sure your family has a plan in place that fits everyone in the home.”

As part of the campaign, the State Fire Marshal’s Fire Prevention Bureau is conducting its annual statewide fire safety poster contest to recognize individuals who have demonstrated an understanding of the issues related to fire safety education and who have shown the ability to visually portray that knowledge.

The contest will take place during Fire Prevention Week to help emphasize and support local fire safety education efforts. Posters must include a fire prevention theme, this year’s theme “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape” or another appropriate message.

The contest is open to all elementary school children in Ohio. Two grade categories will be eligible: grades K-3 and grades 4-6. The 12 winning posters will receive a special recognition by the State Fire Marshal’s office.

To find out more about Fire Prevention Week and fire prevention in general, visit com.ohio.gov/fire

