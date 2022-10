According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Oct. 7

Criminal Damaging: At 8:32 a.m., Joshua Merriman reported that his vehicle was damaged in the 500 block of North North Street.

Theft: At 10:29 a.m., an employee of The Provident Companies reported that while staying at The Holiday Inn Express, his company vehicle was forcibly entered and company property was stolen.