Henry Casey members participate in cemetery tour

Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War members conducted a Civil War living history program on Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the historic Sugar Grove Cemetery in Wilmington as part of the Clinton County History Center Talking Tombstones Tour.

The annual tour is an important fundraiser for the History Center.

Volunteer actors dressed in period costume stood at the gravesite of several historical figures buried in the cemetery and told the story of that person to the “tourist” who visited the gravesite in groups of about 15 people. Those participating in the walking tour purchased a ticket in advance from the Clinton County History Center.

The Henry Casey Camp members set up a Civil War camp site near the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) burial site known as Soldiers Point, which has a statue of a Civil War soldier flanked by two Civil War cannons.

Former camp commander Ray Fannin manned a display of items used by Civil War soldiers and explained how each item was important to Civil War soldiers. Camp member Christopher Grim set up a typical Civil War camp site with a tent, cooking utensils and flags.

Several members of the Henry Casey Camp who are also members of the Sons of Veterans Reserve, which is the uniformed military department of the Sons of Union Veterans, were dressed in their Civil War military uniforms adding authenticity to the Civil War campsite.

Some of the Henry Casey Camp Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War members who participated in the Wilmington Sugar Grove Cemetery Talking Tombstone tour. Back row left to right: Kelly Hopkins, Ray Fannin, Shane Milburn, Shawn Cox, Michael Sutton and Charles Rose. Pictured with them are Clinton County History Center greeters Emilia Knisley (left) and Lucy Enge. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/10/web1_HenryCasey.jpg Some of the Henry Casey Camp Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War members who participated in the Wilmington Sugar Grove Cemetery Talking Tombstone tour. Back row left to right: Kelly Hopkins, Ray Fannin, Shane Milburn, Shawn Cox, Michael Sutton and Charles Rose. Pictured with them are Clinton County History Center greeters Emilia Knisley (left) and Lucy Enge. Courtesy photo