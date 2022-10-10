Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Oct. 9

Darrick A. Rice, 57, 511 E. Temple St. Apt. 5, failure to transfer registration.

Aaron T. Bealer, 35, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Patricia L. Burt, 70, 3565 Braden Road, stop sign violation.

Juvenile, 17, Washington C.H., failure to yield.

Haley N. Tanyhill, 20, 321 Rawling St., theft.

Sean M. Potts, 45, Baltimore, Ohio, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Oct. 8

MacKenzie L. Harding, 24, 1501 Greensview Lane, failure to reinstate.

David J. Nichols, 44, 3908 US 22 SE, speed.

Troy A. Bryan, 37, 605 Campbell St., bench warrant – failure to appear.

Christopher RB McRobie, 37, at large, prowling (minor misdemeanor), stop sign violation, obstructing (second-degree misdemeanor).

Oct. 7

Jimmy W. Ballard, 60, Columbus, duty to yield violation.

Larry E. Parks, 30, 702 MacArthur Way, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Randy Nichols, 53, 2801 US 22, Adult Parole Authority warrant.

Jackie D. Creed, 64, 934 Dayton Ave., expired registration.

Bradley A. Ferriman, 34, 1429 Forest St., license forfeiture suspension.