Fayette Co. Retired Teachers install new officers

Fayette County Retired Teachers met recently with great attendance and great joy at gathering together to visit, share a wonderful Grace United Methodist lunch and attend an informative meeting.

Outgoing president Karen Bernard introduced Karen Butt, who spoke about ORTA happenings. Members were encouraged to invite non-member retired teachers to join and be a part of the group. Pat Parsons shared two sweet poems, and rang her antique heirloom school bell in her memorial to the four members who passed away in the past year.

The two-year budget was approved and the new members were installed: president Susan Shuler, vice president Linda Hiser, secretary Bob Mowrey, treasurer Fonda Fichthorn, and legislative chair Dick Glass.

The next meeting is in December.

The Fayette County Retired Teachers recently met with great attendance. From left to right are: Dick Glass, Linda Hiser, Susan Shuler, Karen Butt, Bob Mowrey, and Fonda Fichthorn. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/10/web1_RetiredTeachers.jpg The Fayette County Retired Teachers recently met with great attendance. From left to right are: Dick Glass, Linda Hiser, Susan Shuler, Karen Butt, Bob Mowrey, and Fonda Fichthorn. Courtesy photo