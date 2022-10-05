Fatal crash reported Wednesday on US 62 North

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on US 62 North between State Route 38 and State Route 753, according to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth.

A pickup truck and semi-truck were involved in the accident, according to authorities.

Details of the cause of the accident will be gathered through an investigation, which is expected to keep US 62 between State Route 38 and State Route 753 closed for an extended period of time, Stanforth said. The Emergency Management Agency arrived on the scene to access a fuel spill resulting from the collision.

Motorists are asked to use State Route 38 or State Route 753 as a detour until further notice.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Reconstruction and Commercial Vehicle Division are assisting in the investigation.

No other details are available at this time.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/10/web1_star2-u3164-1-1-1-1.jpg