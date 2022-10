The following students have been named to the 2022 Summer Semester Dean’s List at Columbus State Community College:

– Shane Mossbarger (computer science), Jeffersonville

– Lucas Beckwith, New Holland

– Aiden Daugherty, Washington Court House

– Billy Shine (associate of arts), Washington Court House

To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled for six or more credit hours.