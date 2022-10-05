Reservations now being accepted at the Hocking Hills State Park Lodge

LOGAN, Ohio – With the grand opening of the Hocking Hills Lodge and Conference Center just days away, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is opening reservations for as early as Oct. 9.

“If you want to be among the first guests at the new Hocking Hills Lodge, this is your opportunity,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Being surrounded by nature in Southeast Ohio is invigorating – especially during this time of year – and this will be an experience you won’t soon forget.”

The nearly 74,000 square-foot lodge has 81 guest rooms where visitors can spend the night. Room designs include king, double queen, king bunk, and queen bunk rooms. There are also two-room suites available.

“People have been bursting to get into this new, state-of-the-art lodge, and now we are beyond excited to finally welcome them,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “Just in time for fabulous fall views, we hope the public will come and see what we’ve built, appreciate its beauty, and enjoy the new space with their loved ones.”

Guests, and day visitors, can enjoy full-service dining at the Rock House Restaurant and Pub, a grab-and-go café, event space that can host hundreds of people, gift shop, and indoor and outdoor pool areas with hot tubs that can be enjoyed in any season. Inside, people can warm up by one of the four fireplaces after enjoying the scenic outdoor areas, including a large patio overlooking the tree-filled gorge.

“The Forest Pavilion and Pergola is going to be one of the most popular guest areas at the lodge,” Hocking Hills State Park Lodge and Conference Center General Manager Todd Tucker said. “Our staff is thrilled to welcome people to what will surely become an iconic spot in Hocking County. “

Be one of the first to experience this new lodge. Make your reservation here. Reservations were previously being accepted for no earlier than Nov. 1.

The lodge has been under construction since 2020. The architecture incorporates the surrounding woods and natural landscape into its rustic design.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.