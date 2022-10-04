Voter registration deadline quickly approaching

The voter registration deadline is quickly approaching ahead of the general election next month.

Election Day will be on Tuesday, Nov. 8 this year. Tuesday, Oct. 11 is the deadline this year for registration. This includes in-person, online, and mailed registration options.

Online voter registration and registration updates are an option through the website of Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose at www.olvr.ohiosos.gov/.

Early voting will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 12 and runs through Nov. 7.

To register to vote in Ohio you must:

– be a citizen of the United States

– be a resident of Ohio for at least 30 days immediately before the election in which you want to vote

– be at least 18 years old on or before the day of the next general election day (if you will be 18 on or before the day of the general election, you may vote in the primary election for candidates only, but you cannot vote on issues or party central committees until you are 18)

– not be incarcerated (in jail or in prison) for a felony conviction

– not be found incompetent by a court for purposes of voting by a probate court

– not be permanently disenfranchised for violations of election laws

On the local ballot:

In Fayette County, there are three local unopposed individuals on the ballot.

Incumbent James D. Garland (Republican) is running for a four-year term as Fayette County Commissioner. Incumbent Brenda B. Mossbarger (Republican) is running for another four-year term as county auditor.

David Bender — currently the Probate/Juvenile Court Judge — is running unopposed for Fayette County Common Pleas Court Judge. The current Common Pleas Court Judge Steven Beathard’s final term will expire on Feb. 8, 2023. Beathard, a Republican, was first elected in 2004 to serve as Common Pleas Judge. He was reelected in 2010 and 2016.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine (Republican) is running for another term as governor against Democratic challenger Nan Whaley.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost (Republican) is running for another term as attorney general against Democratic challenger Jeffrey A. Crossman.

Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber (Republican) is running for another term as auditor against Democratic challenger Taylor Sappington.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose (Republican) is running for another term as secretary of state against Democratic challenger Chelsea Clark and an unaffiliated candidate, Terpsehore Tore Maras.

Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague (Republican) is running for another term as treasurer against Democratic challenger Scott Schertzer.

Jennifer Brunner (Democrat) and Sharon L. Kennedy (Republican) are running against each other for Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court.

Pat Fischer (Republican) and Terri Jamison (Democrat) are running against each other for Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court.

Pat DeWine (Republican) and Marilyn Zayas (Democrat) are running against each other for Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court.

Tim Ryan, a Democrat, is running for US Senator against JD Vance, a Republican.

Mike Carey, a Republican, is running for Representative to Congress (15th District) against Gary Josephson, a Democrat.

Garry Boone, a Democrat, and Shane Wilkin, a Republican, are running for State Senator (17th District).

Republican Bob Peterson is unopposed for State Representative (91st District).

Robin N. Piper, a Republican, is unopposed for Judge of the Court of Appeals (12th District).

Mike Powell, a Republican, is unopposed for Judge of the Court of Appeals (12th District).

Look for more on issues on the ballot in an upcoming edition of the Record-Herald.

Other information:

In-person registration and registration updates can also be completed on Tuesday at the Fayette County Board of Elections (BOE), located at 135 S. Main St. in Washington C.H. The BOE will have extended hours and close at 9 p.m. as it is the registration deadline.

Those who are 17, as long as they will be 18 by the time of the general election this November, can register now.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot this year is Nov. 5, while the deadline for returning an absentee ballot by mail is Nov. 7. The ballot may be returned in person by 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 8.

