Washington Fire Department reports

The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):

Sept. 21 — 515 Fifth St

Received call from occupant stating the pilot light was out on the stove and there was a strong odor of natural gas in the residence, requesting it to be checked. FD investigation found gas concentration of 950ppm throughout the residence and determined the leak was at/near the shut off to the stove. FD attempted to isolate the leak at the stove shut-off valve but was unsuccessful in containing the leak. FD shut off the natural gas supply at the exterior meter and advised to have a plumber make repairs. FD assisted with ventilating the residence and performed air quality monitoring.

Sept. 21 — 1215 Gregg St

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office requesting mutual aid with the Fayette County Life Squad. FD provided manpower.

Sept. 21 — 1809 Columbus Ave

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a fire alarm activation, building 1 – zone 1. FD did not find any smoke or fire and noted no evacuation at the time of arrival. FD was informed the alarm was silenced and the building was still being checked. FD was informed light smoke was found in room 126 with no visible fire. FD investigation determined the occupant burnt food while cooking.

Sept. 21 — 501 Damon Dr

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a carbon-monoxide detector activation. FD investigation did not find any carbon-monoxide in the residence and determined the alarm indicated end-of-life; unit needed replaced. The homeowner was advised to purchase a new unit.

Sept. 18 — Washington Ave

FD received station tone for a possible multiple-vehicle accident. Upon arrival, two damaged vehicles were located. FD established a safe area and checked vehicles for any hazards. FD remained on scene until the roadway was cleared.

Sept. 18 — Peabody Ave

FD received station tone for a two-vehicle accident with injuries. FD established a safe area and checked vehicles for hazards. No hazards were identified. FD remained on scene until the roadway was cleared.

Sept. 16 — 2000 Kenskill Ave

FD was dispatched to a report of an individual who was electrocuted. FD checked with patient who requested to be transported to the hospital. Patient care was passed to Fayette County Life Squad personnel. FD was advised the electrical issue in question had already been de-energized and maintenance personnel were performing repairs.

Sept. 16 — 1205 Gregg St

FD received a call for an issue with a smoke detector beeping intermittently. FD checked structure for any issues, none were found. FD replaced smoke detector battery and performed test of the unit. Detector tested appropriately.