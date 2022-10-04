Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Oct. 3

Brian K. Bellomy, 38, 737 Washington Ave., criminal damaging.

Nicholas R. Spahr, 44, Jeffersonville, marked lanes violation.

Kyle C. Swaney, 42, 1538 Washington Ave., failure to display registration, license forfeiture.

Michael Wagner, 40, at large, criminal trespass.

Oct. 2

William R. Moore Jr., 51, Hillsboro, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Michael A. Merritt, 26, 744 Eastern Ave., entering roadway from private drive.

Blaine A. Bailey, 33, 2001 Heritage Drive Apt. 5, license forfeiture.

Juvenile, 16, Washington C.H., underage consumption (first-degree misdemeanor).

Juvenile, 17, Washington C.H., underage consumption (first-degree misdemeanor).