WMS names Sept. Students of the Month


By Abby Shrout - [email protected]

Drayden Moody

Drayden Moody


Faith Newsome


Jackson Everhart


James Thornhill


Justin Dummit


Maleah Haithcock


Nathan Reed


Olivia Hackworth


On Sept. 29, Washington Middle School honored its Students of the Month and celebrated with Pizza with the Principals.

Brady Streitenberger, assistant principal of Washington Middle School, informed the Record-Herald about the selection of September’s exceptional students.

“Students were selected by staff for being ‘Responsible, Respectful, Safe, and Willing.’ These Blue Lions have been leaders and embody the pillars of the ‘Portrait of a Blue Lion’:

Engaged Empathy

Effective Communication

Growth & Grit

Critical Thinking

Responsibility & Integrity”

“Washington Middle School would like to thank Donatos for their continued support of our Blue Lions and their exceptional achievements,” commented Streitenberger.

September Students of the Month:

James Thornhill

Faith Newsome

Olivia Hackworth

Nathan Reed

Jackson Everhart

Maleah Haithcock

Drayden Moody

Justin Dummit

Sophia Taylor (not pictured)

October’s Students of the Month will celebrate with a luncheon on Oct. 27.

