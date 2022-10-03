WMS names Sept. Students of the Month

On Sept. 29, Washington Middle School honored its Students of the Month and celebrated with Pizza with the Principals.

Brady Streitenberger, assistant principal of Washington Middle School, informed the Record-Herald about the selection of September’s exceptional students.

“Students were selected by staff for being ‘Responsible, Respectful, Safe, and Willing.’ These Blue Lions have been leaders and embody the pillars of the ‘Portrait of a Blue Lion’:

Engaged Empathy

Effective Communication

Growth & Grit

Critical Thinking

Responsibility & Integrity”

“Washington Middle School would like to thank Donatos for their continued support of our Blue Lions and their exceptional achievements,” commented Streitenberger.

September Students of the Month:

James Thornhill

Faith Newsome

Olivia Hackworth

Nathan Reed

Jackson Everhart

Maleah Haithcock

Drayden Moody

Justin Dummit

Sophia Taylor (not pictured)

October’s Students of the Month will celebrate with a luncheon on Oct. 27.

Drayden Moody https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/10/web1_drayden-moody-1.jpg Drayden Moody Courtesy photos Faith Newsome https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/10/web1_faith-newsome-1.jpg Faith Newsome Courtesy photos Jackson Everhart https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/10/web1_jackson-everhart-1.jpg Jackson Everhart Courtesy photos James Thornhill https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/10/web1_james-thornhill-1.jpg James Thornhill Courtesy photos Justin Dummit https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/10/web1_justin-dummit-1.jpg Justin Dummit Courtesy photos Maleah Haithcock https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/10/web1_maleah-haithcock-1.jpg Maleah Haithcock Courtesy photos Nathan Reed https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/10/web1_nathan-reed-1.jpg Nathan Reed Courtesy photos Olivia Hackworth https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/10/web1_olivia-hackworth-1.jpg Olivia Hackworth Courtesy photos