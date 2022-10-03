WMS names Sept. Students of the Month

On Sept. 29, Washington Middle School honored its Students of the Month and celebrated with Pizza with the Principals.
Brady Streitenberger, assistant principal of Washington Middle School, informed the Record-Herald about the selection of September’s exceptional students.
“Students were selected by staff for being ‘Responsible, Respectful, Safe, and Willing.’ These Blue Lions have been leaders and embody the pillars of the ‘Portrait of a Blue Lion’:
Engaged Empathy
Effective Communication
Growth & Grit
Critical Thinking
Responsibility & Integrity”
“Washington Middle School would like to thank Donatos for their continued support of our Blue Lions and their exceptional achievements,” commented Streitenberger.
September Students of the Month:
James Thornhill
Faith Newsome
Olivia Hackworth
Nathan Reed
Jackson Everhart
Maleah Haithcock
Drayden Moody
Justin Dummit
Sophia Taylor (not pictured)
October’s Students of the Month will celebrate with a luncheon on Oct. 27.